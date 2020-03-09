|
Daryl Rauterkus
Green Bay - Daryl Francis Rauterkus (Other Brother Daryl) passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 8th, 2020. He was born August 23, 1952 in Harlan, Iowa to Hubert and Thelma (Zimmerman) Rauterkus. The family moved to the Cecil, WI area in 1966. Daryl graduated from Bonduel High School in 1970. Daryl survived a serious motorcycle accident in 1974 which took the majority of his eyesight and his sense of smell, but definitely not his sense of humor. He was always known for his corny puns, producing some sort of gag toy and Spam jokes. Daryl had a gift of listening to others, offering Godly wisdom and making people feel so much better. After rehabilitating from his accident Daryl studied computer programming and held various jobs in that field, first in Wausau and then Green Bay. He enjoyed keeping track of his family history and spending time with friends. Daryl was also known for his caring and positive personality. He thought the world of his daughter Diane and her husband Paul and loved spending time with his grandsons.
He is survived by: his daughter, Diane (Paul) Keune of Seymour; three grandsons, Zackary, Greyson, and Maximus; five brothers, Ed (Lisa) of Juneau, Alaska, Dennis (Debbie) of Oconto Falls, Tom (Joyce) of Cecil, Rick (Julie) of Clintonville, and Dan (Val) of Cecil; one sister, Lori (Rob) Hoida of Zachow; and one sister-in-law, Mary Hughes of Pulaski. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Duane and Patrick Rauterkus.
Daryl, your work here on Earth is fulfilled. Now you can fully see, hear and smell once again. Everyone who knew you will miss you but they will always treasure their great memories with you.
A memorial service for Daryl will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cecil with Deacon Todd Raether officiating. Visitation will be held at Swedberg Zastrow Funeral Home in Cecil on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm and again at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020