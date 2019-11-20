|
|
Dave (Monty) Monfort
Terrytown, LA - Dave (Monty) Monfort, 64, died October 24, 2019 at his home in Terrytown, LA of natural causes.
Survivors include his son, Eric; grandchildren, Owen, Addison and Liam; and his siblings, Mark (Rick) and Cindy, Dawn and Chris Shaw, Chris and MaryJo, Annette and Frank VanLangendon. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Dorothy Monfort; his wife, Marie; Eric's mother, Robin; and two brothers, Dennis and Todd.
Per Dave's wishes there will be no service, but a gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, December 7 at one of Dave's favorite Green Bay spots "State Street Pub", 1238 State St., Green Bay, beginning at 4:00.
To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019