Dave Novotny, age 67 passed away on February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of 21 years to Sharon. Dear step-Dave to Matt Ross(Kristen), Tom Ross (Kerri), Adam Ross (Mandy), Chris Ross( Sandra). Cherished grandfather to Logan, Evan, Ella, Max, Xander, Quinn, Connor and Carter. Son-in-law to Elizabeth Sorace. Preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Elayne Novotny and his father-in-law, Rudy Sorace. Brother to Irv (Laurel), Joe (Susie), Steve (Rosie), Sue, Carol (Brian) and Pat. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud USMC Sergeant from 1972-1976. He worked over 21 years in air pollution control industry. Memorial Visitation to be held March 14, 2020 from 10-12:00 pm with a Service to follow at 12 noon at Jardine Funeral Home, 15822 Pearl Rd. Strongsville, Ohio 44134
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 10, 2020