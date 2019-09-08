Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S. Madison St
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S. Madison St
1952 - 2019
Green Bay - David "Dave" Allen Branger, 67, passed away on Monday, September 2, after a short illness He was born in Milwaukee on May 2, 1952, to the late Frederick and Adeline (Pruss) Branger. Dave will be missed by his friend and wife, Margaret Nelson.

Dave chose teaching as a second career, working many years in special education. His last position was with the Howard Suamico School District, retiring in 2017. Dave was a lifelong learner eagerly opening his mind to new things. When he tackled a new project, he worked diligently to complete the task to the best of his ability, always researching the best way to do things. Among Dave's many interests, were art, reading, exploring new places, supporting his favorite sports teams and helping others. Dave was an active member at Grace Lutheran Church including his work with the food pantry, Men's Bible Study and his service as an usher.

Dave is survived by his wife Margaret Nelson; his brothers and sisters, Gary (Donna) Branger, Kathy (Tom) Schumacher, Pat (Bryon) McManaman, Marlene (Jim) Wesley and Tim Branger; sister and brother-in-law's, Alice (Dan) Gould, Tom (Lisa) Nelson, Paul (Janice) Nelson, Kathy (John Phillipson) Nelson. Dave is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison St., on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Julie Wrubble-Lange officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

Margaret extends her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Bellin Hospital ICU for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
