David A. Burich
Green Bay - David A. Burich, 91, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1929, in Sheboygan Falls to Alfred and Lillian (Holschuh) Burich.
Dave grew up in Brillion and graduated from Brillion High School, Class of 1947. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953. On June 25, 1955, Dave married Madge Marlborough in Clarks Mills. He worked at the Press-Gazette as a printer. He also started the Green Bay News Chronicle.
Dave was a high-average bowler, played fast pitch softball, and golfed in many leagues. He and Madge golfed in a Wednesday afternoon couples league. Dave was also a high-gallon blood donor for the Red Cross. He was a charter member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish and a Holy Name member.
Dave and Madge traveled around the United States in the winter season to Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Colorado, Arkansas, and California. They spent two weeks in Hawaii for their 40th wedding anniversary and for their 50th they traveled to nine different countries in Europe. They also were proud to be among the Packer fans at the Ice Bowl!
Dave is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo (Todd) Harris, Cranberry Township, PA; granddaughter, Katie Harris, Gardiner, ME; sister, Kathleen Vande Yacht, Holland Town; three sisters-in-law, Carole (Roger) Schamburek, Manitowoc; Kate Lambries, Manitowoc; Mary Vogel, Kiel; two brothers-in-law: Donald (J'Ette) Marlborough, Manitowoc; Jim (Anna Mae) Marlborough, Manitowoc; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Madge in 2012, after 57 years of marriage; two children: infant daughter, Barbara and infant son, Thomas; his parents; brother, Jim; and his sister, Mary Ann (Chet) Zorn.
Friends may call at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr., from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Paul Demuth, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx A.N.G., and concluding with Military Honors. Due to the current health concerns, the church will be taking temperatures of those attending and they also require masks be worn; also, sanitizer will be made available. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Dave extends his sincere gratitude to his special friend, Amy for her friendship and kindness. The family wants to express their gratitude to the staff of Unity Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in David's name.
