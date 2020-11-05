David A. DohertyGreen Bay - David (Dave) A. Doherty, 88, of Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. David was born February 7, 1932 the son of the late Elmer and Christine (Van Lanen) Doherty.David attended St. Boniface grade school and Nicolet High School. After his parents' deaths, David and his siblings were raised by his older brother Lee. In his youth David helped work the family farm milking cows, picking cucumbers, tending the family garden and baling hay.David worked at Drop Forge and Brillion Ironworks then later in life as a bagger at the Lindy's Market (University Market) where he greeted customers with friendly chitchat and a big smile.David loved to dance! Whether it was a family wedding, or a Buddy Holly tribute, Dave was a fixture on the dance floor. David was a life-long devoted Packer fan who knew every player, position, number and could rattle off all kinds of statistics. David's other passion was watching NASCAR and was very knowledgeable about cars, rules, restrictions, point system …you name it. David enjoyed spending time with his family and attending the annual Doherty picnic.David is survived by his special friend Donna Smith, sons, Davey and James; daughters, Bobby Jo, Valerie, Lisa and Lori; siblings, Donna Mae Buechler, & Allan Doherty, bother-in-law, Ken Hilbert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.David was preceded in death by his parents; Elmer & Christine; brothers, Lyle, Leland, Dean and Leonard (Lenny); his sister Alma Hilbert; sisters-in-law, Rita Doherty, Margaret Doherty, Betty Doherty, Phyllis Doherty, Joan Doherty, and his brother-in-law, Ronald Buechler.Due to COVID-19, services were held privately. David was buried in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Ryan Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.The family would like to thank his special friend Donna Smith for her companionship and care and the staff of Bornemann Nursing home.