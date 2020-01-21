|
|
David A. Temple Sr.
Maribel - David A. Temple Sr., 85, of Maribel, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home after a short battle with cancer. David was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 10, 1934 in Green Bay, WI, son of the late J. Emory and Jean (Pickard) Temple. David married the late Sonja (Toni) Schmude and they shared 56 years together. David was a 3 year Korean War era Army veteran. David drove semi-truck for over 55 years, 15 of those years were spent driving with his wife. He enjoyed puttering around his house and yard and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
David is survived by his sister Anita Powers of Green Bay, his 8 children: Bruce Temple (Angel) of Michigan, John Temple of Manitowoc, WI., Robin Mraz (Jeff) of Manitowoc, WI., David Jr. of Washington, Jeff Temple (Teresa) of Indiana, Ann Spangenberg (Richard) of Denmark, WI., Kim Temple (Chuck) of Cato, WI., and Kay Spangenberg (Roger) of Manitowoc, WI.; 32 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sonja, an infant daughter Betty Jean, a grandson Kyle and 3 siblings: Dwight, Ina and Jenny.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Newcomer Green Bay (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI 54301) from 12 pm to 2 pm. A funeral ceremony will follow at 2 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit
www.newcomergreenbay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020