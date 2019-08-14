Services
David Alan Lockwood


1941 - 2019
David Alan Lockwood Obituary
David Alan Lockwood

Algoma - David Alan Lockwood, 77, Algoma, died peacefully at his home, Monday August 12, 2019. He was born October 23, 1941 in Blue Island, IL to Joseph and Esther (Sorgenfry) Lockwood.

David was raised in Oregon, WI. He graduated from Oregon High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Madison. He obtained a his degree in Business Administration. After completing his degree he entered the US Army where he spent several years in Korea as a captain in the armored division. After his discharge and was home in the states he met and married his wife Judith in 1968.

The couple moved to Marshfield where they raised their family and he worked at Carquest as an accountant and CFO until his retirement in 1996. They spent the last years living along beautiful Lake Michigan.

During David's life he had a passion for the Boundary Waters. He enjoyed his days canoeing, camping, and fishing with his family. He also discovered that he loved to carve wood as a hidden talent. He whittled away the hours creating numerous family heirlooms and inspirational works of art. His love for his family was the driving force in all of his lives passions and adventures. He will always be loved and remembered as a kind, faithful and loving husband and father.

David is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judith, two daughter Michelle Steiner and Rebecca Lockwood; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and mother-in-law Kenny LeCoque.

David's greatest past times was planting trees.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in his memory to the Nature Conservancy at www.support.nature.org.

There will be a private memorial service for David at a later date.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures of David on his Tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
