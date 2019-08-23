|
David Arvold, MD
Shawano - David Schewe Arvold MD, 96, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Green Bay from endocarditis (infection of his heart valves).
He was born November 28, 1922 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, and attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison, and then medical school at that same institution, through the Navy V 12 program during World War II. He married Patricia Bowditch in 1944, did his Internship in Evanston, Illinois, and moved to Shawano in 1946, where he joined the Cantwell- Peterson Clinic (which later became the Shawano Clinic) and raised his family.
At the clinic he served many roles. He was a general practitioner, made house calls, covered the emergency room, functioned as the radiologist for the clinic, performed OB GYN surgery, and delivered several generations of his patients. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1950 at the outbreak of the Korean War, and served stateside. When he retired in 1990 after 43 years of practice, in an interview in the Shawano Evening Leader, he said "You go through a lot with every patient- the grief and joy, if you can help, it's all worthwhile". He loved his patients, and people in general.
He also loved sports. An avid golfer, he played regularly both in Shawano and Destin, Florida with his friends until age 95. He was a great Packer's fan, getting season tickets the year Vince Lombardi came to Green Bay and going to all their home games, including the "Ice Bowl" in 1967.
Music played a big role in his life. He played trumpet in a jazz band in college, and piano (by ear) for sing alongs at Shawano Club, which he attended regularly. He sang in the choir at the Presbyterian Church for years.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Patricia, after 72 years of marriage in 2016, brothers, William, and Robert, along with granddaughter Liz Arvold Haas.
He is survived by: his sister, Virginia Clark Swarthmore, PA; his children, David (Judith) Duluth, MN, Kathy (Thomas Lonsdale) San Antonio, TX, Mary Ellen Arvold (David Haas) Juneau, Alaska, Pat (John Nyman) Shoreview, MN; grandchildren Virginia, Nils, Tom, Jeff, Patrick, Jake, Emily, Tan, and Louisa; along with 14 great grandchildren. And his best friend and partner, Peg Gallagher.
Visitation will be from 9-11 AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Shawano on Monday, August 26, 2019 with the Memorial service to follow at 11 AM.
Donations to the Shawano Community Foundation would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019