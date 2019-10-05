Services
David B. Albers


1957 - 2019
David B. Albers Obituary
David B. Albers

New Haven, IN - David B. Albers, 61, of New Haven, IN, formerly of Green Bay, WI passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.

David was born November 23, 1957 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Clifford and Jacqueline Albers. David grew up in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Preble High School. Known for his outgoing personality and his ability to make friends with strangers from an early age, he enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, fishing and was a talented creative woodworker.

David is a former employee of Allen County, Indiana.

David is survived by his sister Kim Zimmerman, Kris (Farrah), Todd (Debra) nieces Kara, Madeline and Jacque, nephews Zachary and Luke. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements pending.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
