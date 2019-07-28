|
|
David B. Hill
Green Bay - David B. Hill, 59, Green Bay, entered his heavenly home on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. He was born on August 25, 1959 in Harvey, IL to the late Harold and Alice (Hansen) Hill. David graduated from Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields, IL. He attended Prairie State College and the American Conservatory where he studied music. David was a talented baseball player but decided to keep his long hair and pursue a career in music. He was a talented musician and had a successful career as a member of the Midnight Express. David was proud of the time he played with the band Sha Na Na filling in as a keyboardist. He relocated to Green Bay and found a calling to share his musical talents playing for the Lord which included stops at Celebration Church, Life Church and most recently CrossPoint Church.
He is survived by his spouse, Sandra; children, Nikki (Alex) Lingenfelter and Shannon (fiancée, Ron Begeske) Hill; step-children, Blaine Thompson; Robby Solper; Jason (Shannon) Nelson and their children, Emily and Nick; Chris Solper and his daughters, Ariel and Rhiannon; and Jesse (Jenny) Solper; sister, Kathy (Tom) Bretz and their children, Jason (Terri) and Brian; former spouse, Lynette (Victor) Lefebvre; fur babies, Gonzo, Landen and Chloe; special friends, Mary Jo Pangrazzi and Meme; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at CrossPoint Church, 1880 Southbridge Rd., De Pere, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Pastor Jerry Lewin officiating. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund is being established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 28 to July 30, 2019