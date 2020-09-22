1/1
David "Dave" Beckers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David "Dave" Beckers

Green Bay - David Beckers passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 after his battle with cancer. The son of Robert and Betty (Drewiske) Beckers was born May 21, 1960 in Green Bay where he lived and worked his entire life. First and foremost, Dave was a devoted father and grandfather. He treasured his daughter Danielle and cherished every moment with her and her three daughters. There was no doubt that his favorite role was as "Papa" to his granddaughters. He will be deeply missed.

Dave was a dedicated friend, avid Packers and Brewers fan, and a self-proclaimed "Jack of all trades, master of none". He was always willing to help friends or family with any project that would arise, big or small.

He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Thomas) Bacon; granddaughters, Robyn, Lilly and Kylie; former spouse and mother of his child, Laurie Beckers; siblings, Marianne Beckers, Cynthia (Richard) Nocenti, James (Laura) Beckers, Debra (Kevin) Tenpas, and Amy (Don) Kuhl; nephews and niece, Robert Beckers, Brenda (Ben Lane) Beckers and Andy Ingold. Dave is preceded in death by his parents.

If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue, De Pere on Thursday, September 24 from 4:00pm-7:00pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm. Please wear a mask. Online condolences and a full obituary may be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved