David "Dave" Beckers
Green Bay - David Beckers passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 after his battle with cancer. The son of Robert and Betty (Drewiske) Beckers was born May 21, 1960 in Green Bay where he lived and worked his entire life. First and foremost, Dave was a devoted father and grandfather. He treasured his daughter Danielle and cherished every moment with her and her three daughters. There was no doubt that his favorite role was as "Papa" to his granddaughters. He will be deeply missed.
Dave was a dedicated friend, avid Packers and Brewers fan, and a self-proclaimed "Jack of all trades, master of none". He was always willing to help friends or family with any project that would arise, big or small.
He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Thomas) Bacon; granddaughters, Robyn, Lilly and Kylie; former spouse and mother of his child, Laurie Beckers; siblings, Marianne Beckers, Cynthia (Richard) Nocenti, James (Laura) Beckers, Debra (Kevin) Tenpas, and Amy (Don) Kuhl; nephews and niece, Robert Beckers, Brenda (Ben Lane) Beckers and Andy Ingold. Dave is preceded in death by his parents.
If love alone could have saved you, you would have lived forever.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Avenue, De Pere on Thursday, September 24 from 4:00pm-7:00pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm. Please wear a mask. Online condolences and a full obituary may be found at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
.