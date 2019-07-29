|
David Borchardt
De Pere - David Herbert Borchardt, 66 of De Pere, went to his eternal home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, July 28th, 2019. David was born on June 20th, 1953 in Wayside, WI. He was baptized & confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Wayside. David went on to attend Reedsville High School and NWTC. He married Ruth Rosenthal of Brillion, WI, in 1977.
David was still an active financial consultant with Thrivent Financial at the time of his passing, serving members throughout the area during his 40 year career with Thrivent.
David is survived by his loving family - wife, Ruth; his two sons, Ben, Bill (Jean), granddaughters Lyla & Chloe; and daughter Abby (Matt) Hinz. Also survived by four sisters, Judith (Roger) Krahn, Betty (Tom) Jones, Janice Shusta, and Kathleen Baierl, numerous nieces and nephews; parents-in-law Richard and Rosemary Rosenthal, and brother-in-law Roger Rosenthal.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred & Herbert Borchardt, and sister, Marjorie Taylor.
Message from Dave's family:
"We want to thank you for everything you've ever done for us. Thank you for being a loving and faithful husband that always put the needs of your family first. Thank you for being a strong Christian father that allowed us to attend Redeemer Lutheran Grade School and N.E.W. Lutheran High School. Thank you for supporting the passions of your children by attending their sports, music, and school events - we noticed. Thank you for the family trips that we took all over the country - we have so many memories of them. Thank you for teaching us to always get better and never settle for what we are. Thank you for demonstrating the importance of getting involved to make a difference through serving on boards, planning fundraisers, or volunteering - you were a great example. Thank you for helping us with every home renovation project we've ever had. Thank you for bragging about the efforts of your employees, wife, children, and grandchildren - we bragged about you too. We are and have always been so proud of you.
You loved every Wisconsin sports team, dinners with the family, liver and onions, Kwik Trip, the No Ticket Tailgate Party, taking your granddaughters on golf cart rides, singing tenor in the choir your wife directed, always greeting the visitors and every member of Redeemer Lutheran Church on Sundays, and making a difference in your community.
You loved serving every single member of Thrivent Financial. Not many people can say that their profession was the hobby that they loved. You thoroughly enjoyed helping families secure their financial futures and seeing your members succeed. Those members were an extended part of our family and we thank you for sharing those experiences with us. You loved talking about Thrivent Choice Dollars and Thrivent Action Teams because you knew the incredible impact that made to the organizations your members loved.
We love you and know that you loved us. We thank our Lord and Savior Jesus for allowing you to be our father, grandfather, friend, co-worker, and husband. We are looking forward to our reunion with you in Heaven above."
Family and friends may visit at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S Oneida St, Green Bay, on Friday, August 2, from 3-7pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00am until 11:30am. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Paul Pett officiating. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Wayside. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to Aurora BayCare Hospital, specifically Dr. Stevens, Dr. N. Patel, Dr. Bennett, Dr. Asha, and all of the nursing staff.
Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to July 31, 2019