Services
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Resources
More Obituaries for David Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Brown Obituary
David Brown

Crivitz - David Alan Brown age 50, of Crivitz, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born to Charles and Mary Brown on September 3, 1969. He graduated from Wabeno High School in 1987. After school he joined the Navy. After serving his time in the Navy, Dave started driving truck and he drove for over 30 years until he retired. He married the love of his life Mary Rhode on October 2, 1999. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, Camping, fourwheeling and boating. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, three children Matt (Shaunda Gobat) Brown, Amy Brown and Melissa Brown. Two Grandchildren Jessin and Josylin Brown. His Father Charles Brown, one sister Kathy Knutson, one nephew Jim (Amber) Knutson and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Brown. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz on Saturday June 6th from 9-11AM. The service will be at 11AM with Pastor David Pluess officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -