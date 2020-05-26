|
David Brown
Crivitz - David Alan Brown age 50, of Crivitz, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born to Charles and Mary Brown on September 3, 1969. He graduated from Wabeno High School in 1987. After school he joined the Navy. After serving his time in the Navy, Dave started driving truck and he drove for over 30 years until he retired. He married the love of his life Mary Rhode on October 2, 1999. He loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, Camping, fourwheeling and boating. He is survived by his loving wife Mary, three children Matt (Shaunda Gobat) Brown, Amy Brown and Melissa Brown. Two Grandchildren Jessin and Josylin Brown. His Father Charles Brown, one sister Kathy Knutson, one nephew Jim (Amber) Knutson and many other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Brown. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz on Saturday June 6th from 9-11AM. The service will be at 11AM with Pastor David Pluess officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 26 to May 31, 2020