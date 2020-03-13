Services
Gunderson Funeral Home
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI 53711
(608) 442-5002
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
GREEN BAY BOTANICAL GARDENS
2600 Larsen Road
Green Bay,, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Berndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Berndt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Berndt Obituary
David C. Berndt

De Pere/Green Bay - David C. Berndt, age 90, formerly of De Pere, Wis., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis. A celebration of life service will be held at GREEN BAY BOTANICAL GARDENS, 2600 Larsen Road, Green Bay, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road (608) 442-5002
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -