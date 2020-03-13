|
David C. Berndt
De Pere/Green Bay - David C. Berndt, age 90, formerly of De Pere, Wis., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison, Wis. A celebration of life service will be held at GREEN BAY BOTANICAL GARDENS, 2600 Larsen Road, Green Bay, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020