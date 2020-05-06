|
|
David C. Keuler
Oregon City, OR - David C. Keuler, 66, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 29, 2020. He was born April 1st, 1954 in Green Bay. Son of the late Arthur C. Keuler and Virginia Keuler Nelson. After graduating from Green Bay East High he went on to college at UW River Falls. It was in college he started his first job as an assistant restaurant manager, which changed his life. He left college for Portland Oregon to pursue his passion of the restaurant business and cooking. We called him "Chef David". He managed several restaurants in Oregon and after 25 years, ended up owning his own business, Café Today restaurant and catering in Portland, Oregon.
Dave is survived by his daughter Tessa Keuler (David's Little Buddy), his mother Virginia Keuler Nelson and brothers: Tom (Marty) Keuler, Kentucky; Steve (Tracey) Keuler, Oregon; Mike (Jill Reimer) Keuler, De Pere; John (Lori) Keuler, Hawaii; Jim Keuler, Milwaukee, along with Uncle Don, Aunt Dickey, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Dave was known for his love of the outdoors including fishing on the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean and duck and goose hunting on the Columbia River. His ability to train hunting dogs was renowned. Dave was known for the man of a thousand jokes, making people laugh and smile. His genuine caring and love for people will be missed.
Due to the current pandemic situation, a celebration of life will occur in the future. Condolences can be sent via: Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors of Salem Oregon.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020