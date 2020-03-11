|
|
David C. Wery
Humboldt - David C. Wery, 66, of Humboldt, beloved husband of the late Donna (Dart) Wery, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Dave was born on August 5, 1953 in Algoma, son of the late Clifford and Angela (Boulanger) Wery. He was a graduate of Luxemburg - Casco High School class of 1971. He enlisted in the Army for the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. Dave received an honorable discharge on January 30, 1978.
On May 17, 1975 he married Donna M. Dart at Our Lady Queen of Peace and she preceded him in death on May 1, 2011.
Dave enjoyed playing cards, pulling tractors but especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dave enjoyed babysitting his grandkids and loved it. The grandkids also loved being by grandpa.
He is survived by two sons: Duane (Tammy) Wery and Dustin (Amy) Wery. He is further survived by 7 grandchildren: Taylor Jenss, Isaac, Dixie, Sawyer, Cole, Lily, and Daisy Wery. He also leaves 6 sisters: Sue (Craig) Van Schyndle, Chris Wery, Cindy Dart, Sharon LeFevre, Karen Wery, and Kim Wery, along with two brothers: Dan and Denis Wery. Dave is also survived by several close in-laws, extended family, and many friends. He is preceded in death by a sister, Bernice (Joe) Ruben.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15th from 1 PM - 3:45 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Sugarbush. A prayer service will close the visitation at 3:45 PM with a Final Salute by the Local VFW. Visitation will resume on Monday March 16th from 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM in the church. Military Honors will follow the Mass with Burial in St. Hubert's Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020