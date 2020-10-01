David Charles BerndtDe Pere/Green Bay - David Charles Berndt, former Green Bay West High School teacher and track coach finished his life's race on March 10, 2020. He began his race on October 22, 1929, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin as the second child of Henry G. and Esther H. (Schultz) Berndt. Throughout his 90 years as a son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa, teacher, coach and friend - he continued to be an educator for every life he touched especially his four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren (yes, he even graded his last doctor who earned an A on his performance!).David grew up in Horicon, WI where his athletic career earned him the nickname the "Horicon Flash!" He went on to play multiple sports for the UW-Platteville Pioneers while earning his teaching degree. David was drafted into the United States Marines during the Korean War and based in Orange, California. In 1971, David earned his Master's Degree in Education from UW-Stout.On January 6, 1951, David married his high school sweetheart, Betty Ann Niehoff. For the next 66 years, David and Betty Ann loved fearlessly and fulfilled their vow of "through sickness and in health" as each became a wonderful caregiver for the other. David and Betty Ann loved entertaining both family and friends plus they always found time to dance in the kitchen - a tradition that has been passed down to the next generation! After David retired in 1987, he and Betty Ann traveled the world and made life-long friends who shared their adventurous spirit.David's passion for teaching went beyond the classroom. Like his own high school days, he participated in multiple sports, coaching football, basketball and track. He had a positive impact on hundreds of students and still kept in touch with many of them decades after being their coach and teacher. As head track coach and former pole vaulter David participated in the Badger State Games with three generations vaulting that included his son-in-law and grandson at the age of 67! His passion for life centered around "the dash." Not your birth or death dates but the dash in-between those gravestone dates. It was who you were, what you did, and how you touched the lives of those around you. That is how we will be graded, and he graded out very well.As David crosses the finish line and completes his "dash," he will meet again his beautiful wife, Betty Ann and their infant son, Jeffrey. Family cheering his finish will be: Henry, Esther, Jerome, Roderick, Jeannie, Cherie, Kieran, Carl, Hertha, Don, Audrey, Sharon, Greg, Scar, Marilee, Gordon, Sandy, Sue and Dick.David is survived by his children and their spouses: Randy (Wendy) Berndt, Connie (David) Kubiak, Ann (Tony) Millonig and Mark (Lynn) Berndt. Grandchildren: Matt (Katie) Kubiak, Kimberly (Nate) Sanders, Joshua (Tricia) Millonig, Weston (Jenn) Berndt, Sarah (Abe) Thompson, Liz Berndt, Jason Millonig, Jack Berndt and Josie Berndt. Great-Grandchildren: Tyler, Addison, Oliver, Carly, Ava, Grace, Finn, Ean, Myles, Makenna, Monroe and Henrik. His sisters-in-law: Harriet Muenchow and Donna Johnson. Along with all his numerous nieces, nephews and many amazing friends.David's ashes were buried in an intimate family service on October 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, WI.Please stop by the Green Bay Botanical Gardens and spend a few moments enjoying the view from David and Betty Ann's memorial bench or walk the garden path to David's butterfly.There are special people in our lives who never leave us . . . even after they are gone.Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin. (608) 442-5002