David Christopher "Dave" Olson
David Christopher "Dave" Olson

Green Bay - David Christopher "Dave" Olson, 56, went to be with the Lord at home on August 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Dave grew up in La Crescent, MN and graduated from La Crescent High School. He was a loving husband, father, and son whose purpose in life was to give glory to the Lord and care for those he loved. Dave is an incredible example to those he left behind.

In his younger years he proudly earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Dave was a Jack-of-all-trades, master of none. His many careers included OR Tech, EMT, owner of Buy Rite Auto and DJ Transfer and Sons Trucking, police officer, and most importantly home-schooling two of his sons, Caleb and Joshua.

Dave is survived by his wife of 22 years, Julie; three sons, Chris (Cassiti), Caleb, Joshua; his parents, Dale and Nancy Olson; and his brother Robb (Kris) Olson.

Visitation will be held at Spring Lake Church, 2240 Klondike Rd., from 2 to 5 Monday, August 31; followed by the Funeral Service at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
