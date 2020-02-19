Services
Madison - David E. Baumgartner, age 88, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, after a recent illness. He was born on Sept. 3, 1931, in Neopit, Wis., to Fred and Gertrude Baumgartner. David graduated from Shawano, Wisconsin High School and received a bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He also received a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. David served two years in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. He was a schoolteacher and taught at the Luxemburg-Casco High School for 37 years, mainly in the Business Education department.

David loved his family dearly and was also a follower of many of the state's college and professional sports teams, mainly the Brewers and Packers.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Patsy (Wolf). They were married on Aug. 17, 1957, in Shawano, Wis. Together they lived almost all of their married life in Green Bay, Wis. He is also survived by his daughter, Michelle (Clyde Charlton) Baumgartner; son, Michael (Mallary); four grandchildren, Dylan, Nathan, Rebecca and Jacob; and sister, Mary Hoyer. He was preceded in death by his parents; along with two sisters, Geneva and Margaret; two brothers, Fred and Herman; and brother-in-law, William Hoyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. A luncheon will be held at the church, followed by burial at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Saturday.

Memorials in David's name will be collected to support the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. Cards may be sent to Gunderson West at the address below. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
