David E. Papendick, MD
Green Bay - David E. Papendick, MD, 88, was called back to the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020. David was born on January 6, 1932 to Raymond and Ada Marie (Johnson) Papendick.
He was the sixth of eleven children and the first in his family of farmers to go to college. David went on to Medical School at Loma Linda College of Medical Evangelists graduating in 1961. David was the consummate old-fashioned country Physician and Surgeon who delivered babies, performed surgeries, and still made house calls throughout his 35 years of practice in Algoma, Wisconsin. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping, and gardening. He loved playing cards. He was very, very good at Rummy, to the point where the grandchildren suspected card counting!
He was preceded in death by Donna Beth, the mother of his three children.
He is survived by his children: Pamela (Michael), Doug, and Robbin (Al). He has five wonderful grandchildren: Sana, David, Elana, Hunter, Hailey, and one great-grandson, Carter. David's surviving siblings are Ada Marie (William) Leet, Ruth (Robert) Drumm, and Laurence. He has numerous nieces and nephews. David's family will miss him greatly.
The family would like to thank Rennes Health and Rehab Center, De Pere for their exceptional care, and Richard and Janet Tisler for their assistance in David's final years.
There will be a private family service.
