David Englebert
1950 - 2020
David Englebert

Dyckesville - David D. Englebert, 70, of Dyckesville, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on October 13, 1950 to the late Dale N. and Rita T. (Schauer) Englebert. On April 17, 1971 he married Sylvia M. Annoye at St. Peter Church in Lincoln. She preceded him in death on January 3, 2017. Dave served his country in the U.S. National Guard in his early twenty's. He was a self-employed mason owning Englebert's Masonry, retiring in 2015. Dave was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, golfing and boating. Indoors he enjoyed creating in general, including culinary delights: his fish fry's, apple crisps and making his various wood working projects. Spending time with his family and friends were high priority.

Survivors include his two children, Eric (Heidi) Englebert, Luxemburg; Kristin (Chuck) Heurkens, Dyckesville; eight grandchildren, Kayla, Gavin, Caden, Maddy, Mason, Carter, Grant and Jack; mother, Bea Englebert, Dyckesville; brothers and sisters, Phil (Carole) Englebert, Howards Grove; Anne (Joe) Thibaudeau, Carol (Jim) Werth, Lynn (Andy) Benson, all of New Franken; brothers in law and sisters in law, Sam Annoye, Algoma; Sandy (Randy) LeFevre, Casco; Bonnie (Chuck) Balleine, Green Bay; Cindy (Paul) Jerovetz, Pilsen; nieces, nephews and many friends further survive.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his father in law and mother in law, Harry and Martha Annoye; two brothers in law, Paul Annoye and Glen Gruetzmacher; his close friend, Bob Ropson.

Friends may call 2:30 to 6:45 pm. Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Closing parish prayer service 6:45 pm on Monday. A Private funeral Mass for Dave will be livestreamed at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 on the Saint Louis Parish, Facebook page. Burial in St. Louis Cemetery, Dyckesville with full military honors at graveside.

As a precaution to the Covid-19 virus, we ask your cooperation with social distancing, wearing a face covering and hand sanitizing at the church, please.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the Englebert Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Dave's memory.

A special thank you is extended to Andy Benson for his heroic efforts on Thursday and to all of Dave's fishing and golfing buddies for the support shared these past years.

"The walleye population now breathes a sigh of relief!"

We Will Miss You Dad!






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
