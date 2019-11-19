|
|
David F. "Dave" Henderson
Green Bay - Dave Henderson, 77, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was Born July 16, 1942 to Frank and Arlene Henderson in Colfax, WI. Dave graduated in 1960 from Colfax High School and furthered his education at University of Wisconsin-River Falls, receiving degrees in Liberal Arts and Secondary Education in 1965. He then earned his Master's Degree in Guidance in 1968 from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Dave was always very proud that he started the first Guidance Department at Freedom High School in Freedom, WI. He left Freedom to return to Colfax to help run the family farm. After 10 years of farming, Dave returned to the Fox Valley and joined the New London High School Guidance department, retiring in 2001 as their Director of Guidance. During retirement, Dave stayed busy substitute teaching for the Green Bay, Seymour and Howard/Suamico School Districts. "Mr. H." as he was known in area high schools, taught until 76 years of age - mostly science classes.
Dave was one of the Green Bay Packers' biggest fans and he had the basement museum as proof. He would tell anyone that would listen about going to the "Ice Bowl". He once said he would die a happy man if he could ever see the Packers in the Super Bowl, and was lucky enough to go twice and witness one win!
Among family and friends, Dave was "Mr. Fix" it. He never missed an opportunity to build or rebuild something. He found true joy when he was able to help.
Dave is survived by his wife, Karen (Lemerond); children, Cindy Meyer, Christy (Mike) Schulz, Curt (Cally) Henderson; step-daughter, Kelly Schrickel, special friend, Jim Rezek; former sons-in-law, Ryan Russell and Brian Meyer; grandchildren, Leah, Lexie, and Kyle Meyer, Avery and Sam Schulz, Evan and Gabe Henderson, Kayla (Alex Lee) Behnke, Michael Russell, Dakota Rezek; great-grandchildren, Karter Behnke and Jameson and Lacey Lee; sister, Diane (Ken) Stofferahn; brother, Mike (Karen) Henderson; and many others that will miss him dearly.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Arlene Henderson; son, Craig Henderson; step-son, Jeff Schrickel; and in-laws, Gene and Marilyn Lemerond.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, concluding with a time of Sharing of Memories. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Dave's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019