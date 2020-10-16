David Feller

David FellerBellevue - David H. Feller, age 82, Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The son of the late Victor and Alice (Thompson) Feller was born on March 15, 1938. On October 25, 1958 he married Mary Verbeten at St. John Catholic Church, Morrison. David served his country in the US Army before working as a mechanic for many years. His employment included: Ben Krueger Ford of Luxemburg, Van Drisse Ford, International Harvester, Red Owl and Jaeger Baking. After his retirement, Dave spent 20 years with his family and friends at his home on Dolan Lake. David was an avid Ford car enthusiast and was proud to own a 1951 Ford, with which he attended many car shows and won trophies. He and Mary are members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ledgeview.David is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Mike (significant other Barb Sanders), Tom (Shawn), Steve (Linda) and Kay Fry; grandchildren, Kristen (Gabe) Weidenbaum, Kevin (Kendra) Feller, Andy (Rachel) Feller, Tony (Brianna) Feller, Jeff Feller, Erik (special friend Kayla) Feller, Mitchell Feller and Alayna Fry; 12 great-grandchildren; Mary's siblings: Donna (Jerry) Wall, Sherry (Terry) Suttner, Bill Shilbauer, Doug (Dorothy) Verbeten, Dean (Barbara) Verbeten, Linda (Mike) Hanaway, Bill (Sherry) Verbeten as well as many other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his son, Gene; son-in-law, Jay Fry; Mary's parents, William (Coletta) Verbeten; brother-in-law, Rod Verbeten; sisters-in-law, Isabel Shilbauer and Kathryn Zeller.Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Dr., Ledgeview (De Pere), on Monday, October 19, from, 2:30pm until 4:45pm. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 5:00pm with Fr. Matthew Faucett officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. A stream of the mass will also be available on the Cotter facebook page.Our family wishes to extend a thank you to Jessica and Mary from Aurora Hospice and to Cotter Funeral Home for the care and concern given to Dave and us.