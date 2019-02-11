David G. Arps



Green Bay - David G. Arps, 69, of Green Bay, husband of Ritalyn (Krueger) Arps, departed this life on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home.



Dave was born in Appleton on October 13, 1949, son of the late Edgar and Mildred (Osinga) Arps. He and Ritalyn were married in Forest Junction on August 26, 1972. He worked his entire career in the insurance industry starting in Iowa and retiring in 2014 from Aon Risk Services of Wisconsin as a Resident Managing Director. In 1985, he was the first recipient of the Daniel Whitney Award from the Green Bay Area Chamber of Commerce commemorating his outstanding volunteer service. Dave enjoyed gardening, and was proud his home was featured in the Green Bay Botanical Garden Walk in 2008. Dave and Ritalyn were also recipients of the Allouez Beautification Award in 2007. Dave loved music and enjoyed his time singing with the Green Bay Barbershoppers. He was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church where he was part of the BOB men's group and Finance Committee. Dave was an active member of AA and was proud of his 17 years of sobriety. His favorite place was the family cottage on King Lake.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years Ritalyn and their three children: Kenton (Gwendolyn) Arps, Kathryn (Nick) Lonzo, and Kristine D Arps. He also leaves six beloved grandchildren: Elissa, Jacob, and Wyatt Lonzo and Tyler, Reid, and Sadie Arps. He is also survived by his siblings: Richard (Sandy) Arps, Nancy (Fred) Refling, and Patricia (Gary) Ott, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by two grandchildren: Carsten and Emmitt Arps along with a stepfather, Harold Zick and sister, Nancy Arps.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 13th from 4 PM - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. Burial will be private in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to: Kathy's House, 600 N. 103rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53226 or the First United Methodist Church, 501 Howe Street, Green Bay, WI 54301.