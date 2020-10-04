David G. Evenson
DePere - Long time farmer and truck driver, most currently for Pfister Transport of New Holstein, David G. Evenson "went to meet Jesus" on Sunday, September 27, 2020 on his 40th wedding anniversary.
Strong in their faith, he and his wife Bonnie raised five sons and one daughter and have been blessed with 15 grandchildren (so far), his pride and glory. A humble, reliable, helpful guy, David was a hard worker, talented mechanic, history buff, and a wicked sheepshead player! His sense of humor warmed many a friend, and he was willing to help anyone who needed an attentive ear, a strong shoulder, or a helping hand. His heart was bigger than he was and that heart finally gave out. He touched the lives of many people and will be missed greatly, leaving a prized legacy.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, six children, Frederick (Emily) Evenson, Hortonville, Sarah Evenson, Sturgeon Bay, Ben (Erica) Evenson, Wrightstown, Mark Evenson, Wrightstown, Jeff (Kayla) Evenson, Reedsville, and Keith (Ashley) Evenson, Lark; 15 grandchildren, Liam, Baya, Remington, Arabella, Braxton, Ayla, Raina, Ayden, KK, Elijah, Ivy, Tenley, Carson, River, and Leighton.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, 6701 County Highway T, West Jackson Port/Egg Harbor. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Lindemann. Burial will follow for those who wish to attend at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Randy Ott leading the committal service. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home, 628 North Water Street, Manitowoc, on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The visitation will continue on Friday at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masking and social distancing is requested in consideration of the family and people attending the visitation at the funeral home along with the visitation and funeral services at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church but optional outside for the graveside services at Zion Ev. Lutheran Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in David's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.