Resources
More Obituaries for David Gossen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Gossen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Gossen Obituary
David G. Gossen

De Pere - David G. Gossen, age 53, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for David at 5:00pm with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. A full obituary will be posted in Sunday's paper. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.