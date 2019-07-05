|
David G. Gossen
De Pere - David G. Gossen, age 53, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for David at 5:00pm with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. A full obituary will be posted in Sunday's paper. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 5 to July 6, 2019