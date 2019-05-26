|
David G. Minten
De Pere - David G. Minten 85, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 22, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1933 to the late George and Margaret Minten. On May 29, 1968 he married Jo Ann Van Boxel in Green Bay. Dave served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Weyerhauser Lumber Co. after over 30 years of employment.
He enjoyed his time at their cottage on Lake Noquebay, and his two Manhattans at the cocktail parties with his cottage neighbors. It was the Friday night fish fry's with friends and the time spent with Jo Ann, the kids, and grandkids though that meant the most to him.
He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, children; Todd (fiancé Tiffany) Minten, Jodi (Gary) Poels, his grandchildren; Bella Minten, Cole Minten, Alexis Scott, Jacob Scott, Kyle Poels, Lindsey Poels, Jessica Poels, and his sister in law Jean Minten.
Dave was preceded in death by his brother Don Minten, Lois Minten his niece, as well as Jo Ann's family; Frank (Ione) Piontek, Bob (Lucille) Burgoyne, Albert (Jean) Van Boxel, Donald (Phyllis) Van Boxel, Chet (Betty) Cieslewicze, Ken (Elaine) Blowiak, Dick (Mary) Van Boxel, and George (Donna) Van Boxel.
Friends may call after 4:00PM Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until a parish prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM with Fr. Benny Jacob O.Praem. officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019