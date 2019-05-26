Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
De Pere, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Minten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Minten


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David G. Minten Obituary
David G. Minten

De Pere - David G. Minten 85, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 22, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1933 to the late George and Margaret Minten. On May 29, 1968 he married Jo Ann Van Boxel in Green Bay. Dave served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Weyerhauser Lumber Co. after over 30 years of employment.

He enjoyed his time at their cottage on Lake Noquebay, and his two Manhattans at the cocktail parties with his cottage neighbors. It was the Friday night fish fry's with friends and the time spent with Jo Ann, the kids, and grandkids though that meant the most to him.

He is survived by his wife Jo Ann, children; Todd (fiancé Tiffany) Minten, Jodi (Gary) Poels, his grandchildren; Bella Minten, Cole Minten, Alexis Scott, Jacob Scott, Kyle Poels, Lindsey Poels, Jessica Poels, and his sister in law Jean Minten.

Dave was preceded in death by his brother Don Minten, Lois Minten his niece, as well as Jo Ann's family; Frank (Ione) Piontek, Bob (Lucille) Burgoyne, Albert (Jean) Van Boxel, Donald (Phyllis) Van Boxel, Chet (Betty) Cieslewicze, Ken (Elaine) Blowiak, Dick (Mary) Van Boxel, and George (Donna) Van Boxel.

Friends may call after 4:00PM Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until a parish prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM with Fr. Benny Jacob O.Praem. officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now