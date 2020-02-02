|
|
David Gabert Sr.
Sturgeon Bay - David George Gabert Sr., 88, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away on February 1, 2020 after a battle with Parkinson's. He was born on November 19, 1931, in Sturgeon Bay to George and Harriet (Birmingham) Gabert. He served his country in the Army, stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas during the Korean Conflict. On June 11, 1977, he married Elaine Porter.
He had a varied work life, working on houses, boats and motorcycles. David worked for his father's construction company building fine homes in Sturgeon Bay. He worked at PBI building Navy boats, then at Palmer Johnson's building private yachts and at Sturgeon Bay Yacht Harbor where he commissioned new boats and did repair work on pleasure boats. David was also employed for a time at Door County Cycle and had his own Harley Davidson repair shop for many years.
David was one of the original group that formed the Door Devil's Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed riding for many years and helped organize some motorcycle races.
The most important thing in his life was to be with family and friends, the people he loved. David had the unique ability to fix things and pass the knowledge along to others.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; 7 children, David (Kathy) Gabert, Celia (Randy) LaVenture, Susan Oliver, Cindy Cihlar, Julie (Steve) Lau, Donna (fiancé, Steve Konrad) Porter, Richard (Rebecca) Porter; 18 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 niece; and 2 nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, John and George; brother, Danny; sister, Diane; and a niece, Pam.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. Burial and veteran services will be in Bayside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020