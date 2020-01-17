|
David Gary Peters
David Gary Peters was born on September 3rd, 1954 to Muriel (Grosse) Peters and Merrill (Mac) Peters in San Diego, California at the Naval hospital, while Mac was serving in the U.S. Navy.
He grew up in Little Suamico, Wisconsin and attended high school in Oconto Falls.
Dave joined the Navy in 1972, serving in the Pacific on the USS Reclaimer during the Vietnam War where he was trained to do underwater welding, repairing ships. After leaving the Navy in 1976, he continued in this unique trade, welding on nuclear reactors and numerous underwater projects on offshore oil rigs, harbor facilities and bridges, including the construction of the Ray Nitschke Bridge in Green Bay. He returned to the Little Suamico area where he lived most of the rest of his life.
Over twenty years ago, Dave underwent radical cancer surgery that threatened to curtail his active life, but he was resilient for many years, continuing his many pursuits.
Dave was a cancer survivor and a nature survivalist. He passionately loved the outdoors and nature, enjoying every minute he could in every season. Some of his activities included hiking, all-season camping, rock climbing, summer and winter scuba diving, snowmobiling, hunting, trapping, canoeing, kayaking, power boating, sailing, freshwater and ocean fishing, motorcycling, and cross-country skiing.
He was happiest when living simply in the wilderness, outfitted with gear for every event and climate. Dave traveled to Cape Hateras to fish the North Carolina ocean beach, skied the Birkebeiner and drove over 14,000 miles in the BMW MOA 2016 winter mileage contest.
In more recent years, Dave lived on his sailboat in the summer months, harbored at Hi-Seas Marina in Oconto, Wisconsin and spent winters in Little Suamico at the family home. He later bought a travel trailer and lived in Oconto's Holtwood Campground in warmer months and Hill Country Resort in Medina, Texas in the colder months with his extended family.
Sadly, Dave lost his battle with ill health in Texas at the age of 65 on January 3, 2020. He is survived by his younger brothers, Michael, Green Bay, and James, Little Suamico, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father and mother.
Dave was truly an original and his humor will be sadly missed by his family as well as the many friends he made wherever he went.
Dave's cremains will be buried at the Grosse Family Cemetery in Little Suamico, Wisconsin's oldest active family cemetery, a place where he enjoyed hunting and fishing on the Little Suamico River. A memorial service was held at Hill Country Resort and Event Center in Medina, Texas on January 11, 2020 and a private family memorial service was held on January 16, 2020 in Oconto, Wisconsin.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2020