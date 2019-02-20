Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
David J. Parpovich


David J. Parpovich Obituary
David J. Parpovich

Ashwaubenon - David J. Parpovich, 71, Ashwaubenon, passed away unexpectedly Thursday February 14, 2019. He was born May 15, 1947 to the late Boris and Agatha Parpovich.

David was a loving father to Jennifer Parpovich-Adair, and Mike (Kristie) Parpovich, enduring grandfather to Tanner, Drake, Evan, Madeline, and Jack, and loving brother to Gary (Nancy Van Straten) Parpovich. David's cat Choo Choo also survives him.

Friends may call after 3:00PM Friday February 22, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere until time of service at 5:00PM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.

In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated to of Wisconsin.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
