David J. Summers
In memory of David J. Summers, who passed away on Oct. 9th, 2020, just one week short of his 77th birthday. David was born on Oct. 16th, 1943 in Oak Park, Illinois to John and Ruth Summers.
David lived a very full life from singing in Las Vegas to mining in Nevada, and everything in between. He was always full of laughter and life, and loved telling his stories of experiences to anyone who would listen, even if you already heard it multiple times.
"A man tells his story so many times that he becomes the stories. They live on after him, and in that way, he becomes immortal".
David is survived by his 3 daughters, Molly, Julie, and Sarah; his 2 sons, Dave-Al, and John; sisters, Sally and Sue, and his grandchildren, Jameson, Justus, Jayden, Ember, Asher, Noah, and Domonique.
David was preceded in death by his son Mike; brother Bert; mother Ruth Carlson and father John (Jack) Summers.
Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.