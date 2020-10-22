1/1
David J. Summers
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Summers

In memory of David J. Summers, who passed away on Oct. 9th, 2020, just one week short of his 77th birthday. David was born on Oct. 16th, 1943 in Oak Park, Illinois to John and Ruth Summers.

David lived a very full life from singing in Las Vegas to mining in Nevada, and everything in between. He was always full of laughter and life, and loved telling his stories of experiences to anyone who would listen, even if you already heard it multiple times.

"A man tells his story so many times that he becomes the stories. They live on after him, and in that way, he becomes immortal".

David is survived by his 3 daughters, Molly, Julie, and Sarah; his 2 sons, Dave-Al, and John; sisters, Sally and Sue, and his grandchildren, Jameson, Justus, Jayden, Ember, Asher, Noah, and Domonique.

David was preceded in death by his son Mike; brother Bert; mother Ruth Carlson and father John (Jack) Summers.

Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.





Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved