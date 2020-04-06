|
David J. Zerbel
Crystal Falls - David J. Zerbel, age 64, of Crystal Falls, MI, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Aspirus Iron River Hospital.
He was born on November 17, 1955 in Elgin, IL, the son of Alladee (Schwartz) Zerbel and the late Robert Zerbel. He was raised in Algonquin, IL where he attended St. John's Lutheran School and graduated in 1973 from Irving Crown High School.
David married Charlotte Grimaldi on June 28, 1984 in Townsend, WI. The couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in 2011. She preceded him in death in December of 2011.
He worked for many years at Union Special in Huntley, IL and lived in St Louis before moving to Wisconsin. David was the owner and operator of The Riverside, a supper club in Oconto, WI. Most recently, he was employed as a cook at the Paint River Landing in Crystal Falls. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, taking fishing trips to Canada and loved being in the outdoors.
David is survived by his girlfriend, Jane Cadieux of Crystal Falls, MI; mother, Alladee Zerbel of Oklahoma; brother, Steven Zerbel of Colorado; sister, Laura Brezinski of Oklahoma; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Private services will be held.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020