David L. Carlson

David L. Carlson Obituary
David L. Carlson

Phillips - David L. Carlson, 72, of Phillips, WI passed away at his home on January 20, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, John (Dawn) Carlson, Robert (Rebecca) Carlson, Patrick (Tara) Carlson; special niece, Lisa (Todd) Walhof; eight grandchildren, Chayton, Conner, Don, Angeljean, Lakonia, Jaidyn, Drake and Will. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Leora Carlson and brother, Dennis Carlson.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Phillips VFW (Hwy 13) on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, an account at Forward Bank has been set up as "Dave Carlson Charity Funds" to be used in the Price County area. www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
