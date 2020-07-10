David L. De BrouxFlorida - David Louis De Broux was liberated from his body from a suspected heart attack and merged with the infinite while playing a video game, one of his most beloved past times, late in the evening of June 23rd, 2020; Father's Day, an irony fitting of his sometimes morbid and often inappropriate sense of humor, and one seemingly cosmically designed with his children in mind.David was born on October 17th, 1955 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to James L. De Broux and Lois (Hazen) De Broux. He grew up in East De Pere and graduated from Abbot Pennings in 1974.David had a natural wanderlust that led him hitchhiking across Europe as a teenager, and after High School back to Germany as an MP with the US Army. In his thirties he travelled across Asia and the Soviet Union as Vice President of Badger Wood Products. From 1988 to 1990 he was appointed a member of the Wisconsin Council on Forestry by then Governor Tommy Thompson. He emigrated with his young family to Kurgan, Siberia in 1991 where they lived through the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Though David and family eventually returned to the United States, his restless nature kept him on the move, finding work and living in Black River Falls, WI; Homer, AK; St Petersburg, Russia and Louisville, KY. He would eventually go on to retire in Columbus, OH to be closer to his son's family, and spent the last several months of his life in an apartment overlooking the ocean in Naples, FL.David marched to the beat of his own drum, though he was not known for his sense of rhythm. He was "Big Bad" to his nieces, nephews and grandchildren and "Big Ben" to his brothers. David had a big voice, a loud personality, and took great joy in telling stories, for better or worse. Though he was proud to identify as a "black sheep," he will be remembered by those who spent any amount of time with him for his gregarious and inclusive nature. David always picked up hitchhikers, left his doors unlocked and shared what he had with anyone who asked. He loved sci-fi novels, dolphins, dogs, fireworks, dirty jokes, cigarettes and well endowed women. But most of all, he loved his family and friends.Though perhaps most infamous for his work in the lumber industry, where he saw himself as an outsider and a visionary; he also applied his own unique approach to his work at various points as a bartender, inbound telemarketer, business consultant, bouncer, beer distribution rep, undercover narcotics agent, and as "General Director" for a firm owned by notorious Russian oligarch Oleg Tinkov.David is survived by his mother: Lois De Broux, who he loved dearly; his brothers: Douglas De Broux, Donald De Broux and Mathew De Broux; his sisters: Mary De Broux and Sarah Wulf; his former wife: Virginia Marcoe; his son: Kevin De Broux, daughter-in-law: Tina De Broux and grandchild: Sadie; his daughter: Beth Collins, son-in-law: Josh Collins and grandchildren: Jeremy, Harper and Bodhi; and his unofficially adopted son: Peter Grega and granddaughter: Miette; as well as twenty one nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father: James De Broux; his nephews: Gage Marcoe, Bryan Wulf, Stephen De Broux and Marcus Schroeder and his niece: Lisa De Broux.Private family burial service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, De Pere.