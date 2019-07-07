|
David L. Hohenstein
Green Bay - David Lorenz Hohenstein, age 76, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dave was born on September 2, 1942 in Buffalo, MN to the late Lorenz E. and Helene (Sorgatz) Hohenstein. He went to grade school at Salem Lutheran Church in Greenfield, MN and graduated in 1960 from Buffalo High School, MN. He graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Agriculture in St. Paul, MN in 1965. In 1964, Dave married Dawn Glidden in Greenfield, MN. Dave worked in Agriculture Sales his entire career. In retirement he worked for Medivan in Green Bay transporting elderly and disabled throughout the area. He was also a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Green Bay for 43 years. In his free time, Dave enjoyed cooking and watching sports, especially the Packers. He also enjoyed caring for his yard, always keeping it manicured. He cherished his time spent with his family. He attended his children and grandchildren's activities that they were involved in, being their biggest fan.
Dave is survived by the love of his life, Dawn Hohenstein; son, Daniel (Peggy)Hohenstein and their children: Olivia and Kendra; and daughter, Lisa (Andrew) Kloster and their daughter Sydney. He is further survived by his brothers: Karl (Kathy) Hohenstein and James (Kathy) Hohenstein, and nephews and niece: Todd (Heather) Hohenstein, Steven (Angel) Hohenstein, and Keshia Hohenstein.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Lawrence (Eleanore) Glidden.
There will be a visitation held for Dave on Friday, July 12, 2019 at PILGRIM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1731 St. Agnes Drive, Green Bay, 54304 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m . Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home as well as the staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their loving care and compassion for Dave.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 7 to July 10, 2019