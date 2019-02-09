Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
David L. Johnson Obituary
David L. Johnson

Howard - David L. Johnson, 64, of Howard, departed this life on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bellin Health Hospital surrounded by his family.

Dave was born on February 24, 1954 in Green Bay, son of the late Roger and Carol (Mott) Johnson. He was a graduate of Bay Port High School class of 1972. He owned and operated Manhattan Lanes in De Pere for 14 years. In his spare time he was an avid hunter and bowler. Dave had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loyal companion and loving father.

He is survived by his loving companion, Conni Stiles, and two children: Christopher Johnson and Lisa (Jeff) Timm; three step-children: Eric (Tammy) Stiles, Tony Stiles, and Marlo (Chad) Morrow. He also leaves his grandchildren: Cody Morrow, Mitch Morrow, Trevor Smith, Cameron Way, Tiffany Stiles, Erica Stiles, Ronin Timm, and Avelene Timm. Dave leaves five siblings: Steve Johnson, Tom (Connie Miller) Johnson, Larry Johnson, Ruth Holloway, and Mike (Nonie) Johnson along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 11th from 4 PM - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating Dave's life will follow at 7 PM. Burial will be private.

Dave's family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Bellin Health Hospital for the care given to him during his stay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
