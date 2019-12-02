|
|
David L. Mayer
Green Bay - David L. Mayer, age 79 of Green Bay passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Woodside Lutheran Home, Green Bay.
Visitation for David will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. on Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 from 3:30pm until 7:30pm. Visitation will continue Friday morning, December 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Dr. from 9:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in White Clay Lake. A luncheon will be served following the services. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with David's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019