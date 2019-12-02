Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Mayer Obituary
David L. Mayer

Green Bay - David L. Mayer, age 79 of Green Bay passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Woodside Lutheran Home, Green Bay.

Visitation for David will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. on Thursday evening, December 5, 2019 from 3:30pm until 7:30pm. Visitation will continue Friday morning, December 6, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Dr. from 9:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Burial will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in White Clay Lake. A luncheon will be served following the services. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with David's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now