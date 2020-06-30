David L. Van Gheem
Glenmore - On Monday, June 29th, 2020, David L Van Gheem, loving father of three, passed away at the age of 81 at his home. David was born on August 30th, 1938, to Sylvester and Leona (Hendricks) Van Gheem in West De Pere. He served in the US Army, before a lifelong career in the feed industry. Most people remember Dave as the owner of Shirley Feed Mill as well as serving as Treasurer for the Town of Glenmore for many years.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman but in more recent years, enjoyed putting together puzzles, bird watching, and spending time with his family. He always said that everything he worked for, that he did, was for his kids.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents. Survived by his three children, Deb (Josh) Mills, Butch (Patti) Van Gheem, and Kathy (John) Greaves, his brothers and sisters include Shirley (Ernest) Gussert, Donald (Betty) Van Gheem, Nancy Rogne, Dennis Van Gheem, and Duane (Beth) Van Gheem, and his grandchildren, Stephanie (Nate) McNamara, Cassie (Aaron) Mohr, Aaron Van Gheem, Casey Van Gheem, Jessica (Kyle) Sharkey, and CJ Greaves. He loved being a great grandpa to Maggie, Ryleigh, and Brock.
Friends and family may visit after 4:00PM on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere. The funeral service will take place at 7:00PM with Fr. Peter Ambting O.Praem. officiating burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to leave online condolences for the family.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.