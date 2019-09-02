|
|
David LaLuzerne
Shawano - David LaLuzerne, age 68, of Shawano, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. David was born on June 9, 1951, in Green Bay, to the late Richard and Delores (Szutkowski) LaLuzerne. He graduated from Premontre High School in 1969, and went on to attend Ryan and Stratton Business College in Milwaukee. David was a die-hard Packers fan. He enjoyed being a beer and popcorn vendor at Lambeau Field, and was an employee at Northstar Casino for many years.
David was survived by: his daughter, Annette LaLuzerne; two sons, Brian and Bradley LaLuzerne; siblings, Linda LaLuzerne, Judy Lardinois, Mike, Danny and James LaLuzerne; and former wife, Martha.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; both his maternal and paternal grandparents; and one sister, Kathy.
A memorial service is being planned for David at 11:00 am, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano with Fr. Scott Valentyn officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 am until the time of service.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Shawano Healthcare Services for the care given to David.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019