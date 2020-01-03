Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
David Lee Bozikowski


1940 - 2020
David Lee Bozikowski Obituary
David Lee Bozikowski

Sheboygan - David L. Bozikowski passed away peacefully on December 29, 2019 in the company of family at the age of 79. A native of Rochester MN, David was born August 3, 1940 and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1958. David went on to graduate from Marquette Dental School in 1964. After collage, David was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, serving with the US Naval Dental Corps, 1965-1969. David then settled his family in the Green Bay area and ran his dental practice 27 years before retiring back to Rochester to look after his mother. David was active in the community with the Knights of Columbus and the Green Bay Jaycees. He also enjoyed many hobbies such as sailing, camping, canoeing, and piano, choir, running, softball and Japanese culture including bonsai gardening. David's friends said of his hobbies, "He does auto repair, boat repair, piano refurbishing, landscaping, painting, plumbing - oh and he does teeth too!"

David is survived by his four children, Michael (Deborah), Timothy, Robert (Jennifer), Daniel (Vanessa) and seven grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, Madison, Jake, Duke, Hazel, and Sophia.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Ludvik and Ruth Bozikowski; sister, Jane Tremel, and nephew, David Tremel.

Visitation begins 9:30 a.m., Friday, January 10th immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m. at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 11 4th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
