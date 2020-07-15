David Lowell Brunner
Underhill - David Lowell Brunner, 89, of Oconto County, passed away July 15, 2020 in Auburndale, Fl.
David was born on July 12, 1931 to Arthur and Elinor Brunner in Leopolis, WI. He graduated from Marion High School and attended UW Madison. He joined the United States Army in 1957 and served for 5 years, receiving medals as a marksman, sharpshooter and for good conduct. He was honorably discharged in 1962.
On September 24, 1960, he was married to Ramona Wyszynski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Leopolis. After a year of marriage, the couple moved to White Clay Lake near Cecil WI where he and his brother operated Brunner Farms Inc for nearly 40 years. Once he retired from farming, the family moved to Underhill, WI.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being active in Trout Unlimited where he was instrumental in raising trout and seeding local lakes and streams. He taught the joys of fishing to countless individuals, including the disabled children who visited their trout pond regularly. He was an avid landscape painter and enjoyed bowling and visiting the cabin up north. He included the family in many of his hobbies and loved taking family summer road trips. Those memories will forever be treasured.
Also nicknamed "Shorty," David was very witty and always had a quick answer to give or a joke ready to tell. Always willing to help a neighbor. He was genuinely interested in you, willing to teach you how to do something new, and could easily strike up a conversation with a stranger.
David is survived by his wife Ramona. His brothers, Thomas and Michael, his sister, Sister Mary Samuel, and his four sons: Robert, Edward, Allan and Patrick as well as 8 grandchildren. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Catholic Church in Gillett, WI.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that contributions be made to: Oconto River Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 252, Gillett, WI 54124. http://www.ocontorivertu.com/