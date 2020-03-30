Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kaiver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mark Kaiver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Mark Kaiver Obituary
David Mark Kaiver

Green Bay - David Mark Kaiver, 58, lost his battle with cancer on March 28, 2020. Born on April 25, 1961, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Marvin and Dolores (Vercauteren) Kaiver. After graduating from East High School, Class of '79, he joined the US Navy and faithfully served his country for 20 years, retiring in 1999 as First Class Petty Officer. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, cheering for the Packers and riding his bike around town.

Dave is survived by two daughters, Jamie Kaiver and her daughter, Jenna, and Christine (fiance' Michael Lucchesi) Kaiver; siblings, Leon (Carol DeGrave) Kaiver, Judy (Denny) Augustine, Barbara (Paul) Van Rite, Mary Jo (Jeff) Bunker, Bernie (Janet) Kaiver, Michael Kaiver, and Wesley Brooks; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tommy and Bobby.

A memorial service will be held later this summer to celebrate Dave's life. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -