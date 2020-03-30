|
|
David Mark Kaiver
Green Bay - David Mark Kaiver, 58, lost his battle with cancer on March 28, 2020. Born on April 25, 1961, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Marvin and Dolores (Vercauteren) Kaiver. After graduating from East High School, Class of '79, he joined the US Navy and faithfully served his country for 20 years, retiring in 1999 as First Class Petty Officer. Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, cheering for the Packers and riding his bike around town.
Dave is survived by two daughters, Jamie Kaiver and her daughter, Jenna, and Christine (fiance' Michael Lucchesi) Kaiver; siblings, Leon (Carol DeGrave) Kaiver, Judy (Denny) Augustine, Barbara (Paul) Van Rite, Mary Jo (Jeff) Bunker, Bernie (Janet) Kaiver, Michael Kaiver, and Wesley Brooks; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Tommy and Bobby.
A memorial service will be held later this summer to celebrate Dave's life. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020