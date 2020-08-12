David N. Sherry
Green Bay - David N. Sherry, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family following a long and courageous battle with numerous illnesses. He was born on December 13, 1949 to Norman "Tod" and Dorothy Sherry.
Dave married Debra Van Langendon on June 20, 1970. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and Dave was happy to have made it to that milestone. He spent 35 years working for the City of Green Bay Street Department.
Dave loved fishing, NASCAR, and being with his family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved family gatherings and dinner, lunches with fellow retirees, and going out to eat - especially to Bay Family Restaurant and Krolls. Dave enjoyed the cottage up north and feeding the birds.
He is survived by his wife Deb; his children and grandchildren: Mike (Jess) Sherry and their children Alex (special friend, Jess) and Zak Sherry, Liam, Finn and Kat Maloney; Lisa Nooyen (special friend, Blake McAllister) and their children, Mitchell (special friend, Karyssa)Nooyen, Maggie Nooyen, Nate (special friend, Sam) McAllister, Brady McAllister; Pamela Sherry (who shares the same birth date as her dad), and her children McKenna and Ethan Johnson. Dave is further survived by his sister, Donna (Tom) Woosencraft; brothers, Richard and Tom Sherry; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Melvin Van Langendon, Cathy (Jeff) Guttu, Nancy Hedge, Esther Weise, Frank (Annette) Van Langendon, Doris (Jim) Veeser; mother-in-law, Marilyn Van Langendon; many nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, John Van Langendon; niece, Michelle Woosencraft; and nephew, Jesse Van Langendon.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 16; followed by the Funeral Service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the David Sherry family and they will be forwarded on. Burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
The Sherry family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their loving compassionate care given to Dave, especially Traci, Rochelle; and to Dr. Jennifer Burns, Prevea Urology, Dr. Groteluschen, Green Bay Oncology, and all the nurses at St. Vincent Radiology.
"Dave had a lot of illnesses, WE were together for over 50 years, and I would do it all over again." Deb