David P. Boyer


1950 - 2019
David P. Boyer Obituary
David P. Boyer

Green Bay - David P. Boyer, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1950, in Negaunee, MI to Norman and Shirley (Holappa) Boyer.

Dave graduated from Negaunee High School, Class of 1969. He married Vicki LaChapelle on January 31, 1973 in Marquette, MI. He most recently was employed as a machinist at S & M Tool for 12 years, retiring in 2017.

Dave was an avid golfer and could always be found on the golf course. He also enjoyed bowling and playing cards with his bowling buddies.

He was a great husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his wife, Vicki; children, Robbi and Devin; and grandchildren, Nicolas Boyer and Jacob Garcia; as well as four brothers, Robert (Ruth) Boyer, Peter, Boyer, Duane Boyer, and James Boyer; two sisters-in-law, Gail (Don) Trepanier-Lenz and Crystal (Randy) Trudell; sisters-in law, Linda Papin, Dale Olivier, and Lana Beaudry; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Shirley Boyer; a brother-in-law, Marty Olivier; and mother-in-law, Donna LaChapelle.

In accordance with Dave's wishes, no service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
