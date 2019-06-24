Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 S. Maribel Rd
Maribel, WI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 S. Maribel Rd
Maribel, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
14311 S. Maribel Rd
Maribel, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pantzlaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Pantzlaff


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Pantzlaff Obituary
David Pantzlaff

Denmark - David Pantzlaff, 65, Denmark passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends. David was born November 1, 1953 in Manitowoc the son of the late Ewald and Lillian (Meartz) Pantzlaff.

He was baptized at St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church on November 22nd, 1953 and confirmed April 7th 1968. He was a member of St Johns Church his entire life. David graduated from Denmark High School 1972. David worked at Keller Structure for almost 30 years. David's hobby and love for life was baling hay. In retirement he was looking forward to baling hay with all of his farm friends. He enjoyed playing volleyball and softball. David was the type of guy that was willing to help everyone.

David is survived by his brothers, Eugene (Mary Ellen) Kellnersville, Harold (Charlie) Maribel; Earl, Indiana; Raymond, Green Bay; Dan (Julie) Denmark; sisters, Lois Hansen, Two Rivers; Grace (Neal) Mills, San Diego, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers at birth; sister, Jeanette Borchardt, and two brothers-in-law, Norbert Borchardt and Alvin Hansen.

Family and friends may visit at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 S. Maribel Rd, Maribel on Tuesday, June 25 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday June 26, 2019, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Rev. Daniel L. Cole officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to Karen, Hospice, and many friends and family that helped out in his last days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now