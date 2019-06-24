|
David Pantzlaff
Denmark - David Pantzlaff, 65, Denmark passed away after a short battle with pancreatic cancer Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends. David was born November 1, 1953 in Manitowoc the son of the late Ewald and Lillian (Meartz) Pantzlaff.
He was baptized at St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church on November 22nd, 1953 and confirmed April 7th 1968. He was a member of St Johns Church his entire life. David graduated from Denmark High School 1972. David worked at Keller Structure for almost 30 years. David's hobby and love for life was baling hay. In retirement he was looking forward to baling hay with all of his farm friends. He enjoyed playing volleyball and softball. David was the type of guy that was willing to help everyone.
David is survived by his brothers, Eugene (Mary Ellen) Kellnersville, Harold (Charlie) Maribel; Earl, Indiana; Raymond, Green Bay; Dan (Julie) Denmark; sisters, Lois Hansen, Two Rivers; Grace (Neal) Mills, San Diego, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers at birth; sister, Jeanette Borchardt, and two brothers-in-law, Norbert Borchardt and Alvin Hansen.
Family and friends may visit at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 14311 S. Maribel Rd, Maribel on Tuesday, June 25 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Wednesday June 26, 2019, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Rev. Daniel L. Cole officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Cotter Funeral Home of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to Karen, Hospice, and many friends and family that helped out in his last days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019