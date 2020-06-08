David Quinlan
Kewaunee - David James Quinlan, age 94, of Kewaunee, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. David was born in Soperton, Wisconsin, on February 5, 1926 to the late John V. Quinlan and the late Marian Edith (Woessner) Quinlan
He attended St. Norbert High School in West De Pere, Wisconsin, where he graduated in 1943. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country as a Corporal in the Chemical Mortar Battalion and played the bugle. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army he earned his bachelor's degree from St. Norbert College. He taught English and band at several schools including Menominee Indian High School in Neopit, WI; Abbott Pennings High School (where he started the band); and Kewaunee High School.
On June 12, 1965, he married Rose Sykora of Bloomer, Wisconsin. He returned to school at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and earned his master's degree in Library Science and became the school librarian at Marquette Middle School in Kewaunee. He later earned a second master's degree in Audiovisual Technology. Among his interests and activities were traveling, visits with family and childhood friends, classical music, ice cream, genealogy, antique cars, nature and reading.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters. His survivors include his wife Rose, his children, John Quinlan of London, UK, Thomas (Justine) Quinlan of Fort Worth, TX, Maria (Robert) Page of San Clemente, CA, Margaret (Jean-Pierre) Nunez of Wheeling, IL, Robert (Jennifer) Quinlan of Oak Park, IL, Katharina (Ulisses Meneses Ortiz) Quinlan of Peace Dale, RI, and twelve grandchildren, Sarah, Kataliya, Matthew, David, Benjamin, Connor, Mary Grace, William, Violetta, John, Isadora, and Joseph.
Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. Wednesday June 10 at Buchanan Funeral Home, Kewaunee until 5:00 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 by Fr. James Dillenburg which will be live streamed. Go to www.holyrosarykewaunee.com, click on "Parish" and then "Today's Mass". Burial will be in St. Ambrose Cemetery, Wabeno.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.