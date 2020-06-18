David R. Hakes
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. Hakes

Tell City - David R. Hakes, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home in Tell City IN with his family by his side.

He was born June 7, 1960 in Ashwaubenon, WI the son of the late Melvin and Mary (Willam) Hakes. He was retired from Waupaca Foundry in Tell City, Indiana and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder.

He is survived by his son, Matthew (Liz) Hakes of Prineville OR, daughters, Nicole (Jake) Gosdeck of Sun Prairie WI, Samantha (Mark) Roffers of Mead CO; brothers, Daniel Hakes of Green Bay WI, Ricky Hakes (Jenny) of Oregon WI, Jody Hakes (Stefanie) of Hobart WI, Melvin Hakes, Jr of Picayune MS; 6 grandchildren and his beloved dog and best friend, Buddy.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Hakes.

A memorial graveside service will be held at Fort Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with David's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fort Howard Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved