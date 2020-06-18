David R. Hakes
Tell City - David R. Hakes, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home in Tell City IN with his family by his side.
He was born June 7, 1960 in Ashwaubenon, WI the son of the late Melvin and Mary (Willam) Hakes. He was retired from Waupaca Foundry in Tell City, Indiana and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and shareholder.
He is survived by his son, Matthew (Liz) Hakes of Prineville OR, daughters, Nicole (Jake) Gosdeck of Sun Prairie WI, Samantha (Mark) Roffers of Mead CO; brothers, Daniel Hakes of Green Bay WI, Ricky Hakes (Jenny) of Oregon WI, Jody Hakes (Stefanie) of Hobart WI, Melvin Hakes, Jr of Picayune MS; 6 grandchildren and his beloved dog and best friend, Buddy.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William "Billy" Hakes.
A memorial graveside service will be held at Fort Howard Memorial Park in Green Bay on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with David's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.