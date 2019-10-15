|
David Runge
Seymour - David L. Runge, 58, Seymour found peace after struggling with many illnesses, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay. Born July 7, 1961 in Green Bay, he is the son of Angela Rickaby and the late Edward "Mike" Runge. David is a graduate of Gillett High School. He married his beautiful bride, Kim Zepnick, on July 11, 1986. He was an incredible craftsman and enjoyed collecting a variety of things.
David is survived by his bride of 33 years, Kim; daughter, Savannah; son in law, Samuel, three beautiful grandbabies, Leonidas, Apollo, and Echo Rusch; mother, Angela; sister, Laura; brother and sisters-in-law, David Zepnick, Cathy (Danny) Becks, Bob (Tracey) Zepnick. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins that meant the world to him. Special thank you to cousin, Carla Bayer, for giving him 18 extra years of life after her kidney donation.
Preceded in death by his father, stepfather (Emmett), grandparents, father and mother in law.
A celebration of life will be held at Wally's Seymour Bowl, 119 Lake Rd Seymour, Saturday, November 16th from 1-6 pm. In honor of Dave's wishes please wear tye-dye, camo or VW attire.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019