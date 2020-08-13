David Tobin
Pulaski - David Dean "Chum" Tobin, 77, Pulaski, passed away at home, Sunday, August 9, 2020, after battling Parkinson's disease. He was born to the late Clifford and Eleanor (Lindeman) Tobin on March 12, 1943, in Abilene, Texas, where the family was stationed for military service.
Dave grew up in Iron Mountain, Michigan and graduated from high school there in 1961. Following graduation, "Chum" attended Northern Michigan University, graduating in 1966. Before coming to Pulaski in 1967, he taught science for one year in Brimley, Michigan. Dave met Joyce Carlson, through a fellow teacher in Howard-Suamico, and the two were married August 7, 1971, at First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain. The couple made their home in Pulaski and raised two children.
Dave shared his passion for science and love of learning by dedicating 34 years of his life to teaching and inspiring the young minds of Pulaski High School, until his retirement in 2000. In his retirement, "Chum" enjoyed being a shuttle driver for various car dealerships where he looked forward to meeting and chatting with many new people, including several Packers players. Dave and his family loved spending summers in the U.P. with relatives and friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also taught his daughters to swim in Sawyer Lake and Silver Lake. In addition to the cabin, Dave enjoyed Brewers and Tigers baseball and listening to country music, especially Waylon Jennings.
Survivors include: his wife, Joyce; daughters, Tracy (Ryan De Fever) Tobin, Lake Mills, and Wendy (Paul) Johnson, Milwaukee; his sister, Corrine Doege, Canton, OH; his brother, Jim (Bev) Tobin, Marquette, MI; brothers-in-law, David Carlson, Niagara and Keith (Nancy) Carlson, Norway, MI; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Clifford and Eleanor, Dave was preceded in death by Joyce's parents, Raymond and Bertha Carlson.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one. Friends are invited to gather with the family from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, August 29th at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Tobin family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com